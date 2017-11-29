AFD crew responds to garage fire in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department responded to a garage fire in northeast Albuquerque Wednesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., AFD was dispatched to the 6900 block of San Fransisco NE.

When firefighters arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames. Smoke could also be seen from the downtown area.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes and contained the fire to the garage.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

AFD officials say that the garage is a total loss.

