ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual ASUNM Arts and Crafts Fair is underway.

The fair has been around for 54 years.

Artists from across the state are welcomed, but there’s a big emphasis on UNM student artists.

The students make the crafts in their free time and use the event as an opportunity to launch their small businesses.

The fair is from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the UNM Student Union Building ballrooms.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps