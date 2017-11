SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves targeted the Game and Fish Department and it’s hoping you can help catch them.

Two Game and Fish trailers were stolen from a property on New Mexico Highway 170 in San Juan County.

One trailer was used to store training equipment for firearm training. It’s a 16-foot trailer.

The other is a 12-foot Big Tex flatbed with a steel ramp.

There is a reward being offered in the case. You can submit tips through the Game and Fish tip line.

