Work begins on fresco planned at Albuquerque Convention Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has announced the kick-off of a massive art project at the Convention Center.

The city commissioned New Mexico artist Frederico Vigil to paint a more than 2,500 square-foot fresco onto the walls of the Convention Center.

The mural will depict New Mexico’s agricultural roots from Las Cruces all the way to the northern part of the state.

“The conglomeration of what makes us, New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment, because of this mixture that we have,” said artist Frederico Vigil.

The city estimates the three-and-a-half year project will cost $293,000.

That money comes from city bonds reserved for art projects.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps