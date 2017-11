ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s no time off for the Cottonwood Rehab Center in Espanola.

Over the last few months, the center has been caring for 13 bears, most of which lost their mothers to car crashes. Several of them have been released back into the wild, but as they are going out the birds are coming in.

The center has taken in 14 new raptors needing care for everything from a bump on the head to broken wings.

