‘The Shermanator’ is ready for his MMA debut with Diego Sanchez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UFC veteran Diego Sanchez told KRQE Sports back in July that he was trying to get a fight for a special friend. Isaac “The Shermanator” Marquez was born with down syndrome and has dreamed of becoming an MMA fighter. His mma debut will finally happen Friday at Isleta Casino and Resort. Sanchez and Marquez will battle in an exhibition bout added to the Jackson Wink Fight Night 2 card.

Marquez is dedicating the fight to his late mother. Sanchez wanted to help Marquez fulfill his dream. He also had another reason for helping Marquez. “Most down syndrome adults don’t live past 45,” said Sanchez. ” Isaac is 32 and I just wanted to see this young man be healthy. Exercise and martial arts are one of the most healthy things you can do.” Sanchez plans to continue training Marquez even after the exhibition fight. Jackson and Wink Fight Night 2 has a 7pm start time Friday.

Former UFC veteran Damacio Page is in the main event against Jesus Urbina on a very stacked card. Urbina knows all about Page because he has admired him from afar, going all the way back to Page’s time in the WEC. “Us young fighters we strive to be like the fighters who came before us,” said Urbina. “He set the bar up high, but I’m looking to get past that.’ When responding to Urbina being a fan Page said, “I think it’s great, but at the end of the day he’s my opponent you know. I respect that he respected me from my past.”