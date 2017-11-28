Repeat offender attempts to flee, claims officers planted drugs in his car

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent traffic stop took a dangerous turn for both officers and the suspect.

“Take your seat-belt off and step out of the car,” the officer is heard saying on lapel video.

Well-known by the Hobbs Police Department, Louis Garcia has been arrested multiple times for drugs and taking police on a high speed chase. So, when Hobbs police pulled him over for having an expired tag on Nov. 21, they were on guard.

“You’re going to go to jail for resisting, evading, obstructing. That’s not what I want,” the officer said.

Garcia answered, “Okay,” but he wasn’t about to comply. Instead he revved his engine trying to flee the scene.

“He’s gonna run, he’s gonna run!” the officer yelled, as he struggled to put the SUV back into park.

As one officer struggled with Garcia, another ran around to the passenger side of the SUV.

“Pulling a gun, pulling a gun!” the officer shouted, as he attempted to subdue Garcia with a taser.

“Get out of the car now,” the officer commanded multiple times.

Officers say Garcia kept trying to reach between the seat and the center console.

“Keep your hands up, keep both of your hands up,” the officer said.

After searching the car, they later found a loaded 9mm handgun wedged between the seat and console. They also found meth, marijuana, and lots of cash.

Garcia claims officers planted them.

As he was being arrested Garcia shouted, “They’re planting s***. Why are you planting s***? What you guy are doing is illegal.”

The officer’s responded by telling Garcia to relax, but Garcia continued yelling that officers didn’t have to tase him.

“We got cameras all day. You started moving with the vehicle. I’m going to do what I got to do to save my life,” the officer answered.

The District Attorney filed a motion asking that Garcia be held pending trial, arguing he’s a danger to the community. That motion was approved.