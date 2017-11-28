Proposed law may threaten Albuquerque’s DWI vehicle seizure program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – How much longer can Albuquerque’s DWI car seizure program survive?

A newly released outlook from the Albuquerque Police Department shows there’s concern over expected legislation that the department believes could spell the end of the program.

Since 2005, Albuquerque Police has been seizing cars from drivers on their second DWI arrest, or when they’re caught driving with a suspended license as a result of a DWI or gun charge. Several other New Mexico police departments including Rio Rancho and Santa Fe have similar programs.

An Albuquerque lawmaker is looking to propose another change to the state’s DWI forfeiture law that would require a conviction before a government could try to permanently seize a vehicle.

The proposal comes from Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, an Albuquerque Democrat who co-sponsored a similar bill during the 2017 Regular Session with Republican Rep. Bob Wooley.

The senator doesn’t agree with how current vehicle forfeiture law is written, believing current law isn’t helping address the state’s DWI issue. New Mexico police officers made more than 9,000 DWI arrests in 2015.

“What we would like in the Senate is to make sure that we’re actually addressing the DWI,” said Ivey-Soto. “It’s a big problem and we need to make sure we’re being effective.”

Ivey-Soto points out that in the city of Albuquerque’s budget, DWI vehicle seizures are highlighted as a “performance measure” that made $491,000 in fiscal year 2017.

The senator says he’s planning to reintroduce a bill similar to 2017’s Senate Bill 202, which proposed changes to DWI vehicle seizure law.

“We are planning to bring this bill back this year,” said Ivey-Soto. “This bill will not stop the seizure of any vehicle when there’s a conviction, but we will require that conviction first if we get the bill through.”

The change would mean police departments would have to wait for the court process to play out in order to even attempt to seize a driver’s vehicle. Today, many departments take cars when drivers are simply arrested for DWI. While the rules can vary from one government to the next, many local New Mexico municipal governments have opted to wait for a second DWI arrest to seize a vehicle.

For APD, there’s concern that the proposed law modification could kill it’s vehicle seizure program.

In 2015, APD planned to buy a new parking lot to store all of the vehicles seized during the city’s DWI forfeiture program. However, the department now appears to have abandoned that goal.

In a memo filed with Albuquerque City Council, APD now says that Ivey-Soto’s 2017 bill could have “severely crippled” the city’s DWI vehicle seizure program, making it “almost impossible to successfully operate the program.”

Albuquerque city officials have often argued that the DWI seizure program is meant to be a deterrent toward drunk driving, not a city revenue generator. However, Ivey-Soto believes the city’s treatment of the program indicates otherwise, and he’s hoping to see a change.

“If the government is going take your property in response to criminal activity, we should have a conviction, so we know its actual criminal activity,” said Sen. Ivey-Soto.

The upcoming legislative session starts Jan. 16, 2018. Sen. Ivey-Soto says he believes the bill has bi-partisan support.

Senate Bill 202 passed the Senate unanimously with both Democrats and republicans last session, but it didn’t get a vote in the House of Representatives because lawmakers ran out of time.

