Program dedicated to ending child homelessness makes holiday plea for donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — CLNKids is providing the most vulnerable homeless families – those with infants and children – the opportunity to grow, thrive and break the cycle of homelessness.

Serving New Mexico families for 32 years, CLNKids understands the need for quality early childhood education, support services and housing. Statistics demonstrate that 82 percent of families who finish the CLNKids program find homes and achieve stability.

The CLNkids Annual Campaign raises charitable funds needed to address some of the most pressing community issues. Every dollar remains local; ensuring thousands of our neighbors – including kids and families – can count on CLNKkids to live healthier and happier lives.

To make a donation or for more information, visit the CLNKids website.