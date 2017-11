ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KREQ)- Albuquerque Police are looking for a missing 29-year-old woman.

Elizabeth Hernandez hasn’t been seen since November 16.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a burgundy shirt and a dark jacket.

Hernandez is 5-foot-7, has green eyes and brown hair. Police say she could be in danger if not found.

If you know anything you’re asked to contact the police.

