BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A 70-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision near Belen.

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Tuesday evening on Highway 116.

They say Gregorio Eribas was heading south when he collided with 24-year-old Colton Herring.

Herring was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine which driver crossed over into the opposite lane, and if speed or alcohol were factors.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps