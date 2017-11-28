Police investigate man shot in northwest Albuquerque

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed in northwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Police say they rushed to the area of 12th Street and Candelaria around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they arrived to find a man who had been shot at least once. Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he died.

At this time police do not have a suspect description. Officers also have several roads blocked, but they will not affect your morning commute.

Police are still on scene investigating and there is no other information at this time.

