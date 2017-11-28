Police ID suspects accused of fatally hitting retired officer

By Published:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have identified the man and woman accused of killing a retired police officer in a crash.

It started along I-10 near Las Cruces on Monday evening. 

State Police say when Daniel Lowell and Trista Schlaefli entered a Border Patrol checkpoint, their license plate came up stolen.

When agents asked Lowell to pull to the side, the two took off, carjacking a family on the interstate then leading law enforcement on a high speed chase.

They eventually crashed through a fence onto the frontage road in Las Cruces, plowing into retired Las Cruces Police Officer J.R. Stewart, killing him.

Lowell and Schlaefli were arrested, charged with vehicular homicide. Lowell already had warrants out of Colorado for charges including attempted murder.

