Emerson elementary lockdown, shelter in place for Van Buren MS have been lifted

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Emerson Elementary School was on a lockdown due to police activity in the area Tuesday.

A shelter in place was also activated for Van Buren Middle School.

Police say they were looking for an armed subject in the area. There is no other information at this time.

The lockdown and the shelter in place were lifted, according to an Albuquerque Public School tweet.

