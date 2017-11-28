Papa Murphy’s Helps with Toys for Tots

Papa Murphy’s is stepping up efforts to make this year’s Toys for Tots the most successful on record. Simply by donating an unwrapped toy at participating New Mexico locations, you can receive gift cards worth desserts, entrees and more.

If you’re unable to donate in person, KRQE will be hosting a phone bank live from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m on November 28. Monetary donations will be accepted for the mission, which brings holiday cheer to underserved members of our community.

For more ways to help, visit Albuquerque-NM.ToysForTots.org.