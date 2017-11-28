November 28th Morning Rush: Suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in southeast Albuquerque

1. A man is in custody and facing first-degree murder charges after a deadly stabbing at the Pearl apartments near San Pedro and Gibson. It happened Monday night around 7 p.m. Police say D’Andre Ravenel is suspected of killing his brother, Desmond after a fight. Ravenel is booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center

2. The Navajo Nation and New Mexico lawmakers are responding to a comment from President Trump. It happened during a ceremony to honor Navajo Nation World War II Code Talkers, including a man from New Mexico. President Trump referred to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” The Navajo Nation released a statement calling the president’s words “culturally insensitive.” In a tweet, New Mexico Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham said the President should apologize. Representative Ben Ray Lujan called the comments mean-spirited and insulting. The White House is defending the President’s comment.

3. A storm system passing over southern Colorado and northern New Mexico will continue to bring spotty to scattered snow showers over the northern mountains and northeast plains.

4. An Albuquerque teen girl is desperately searching for her letterman jacket. Jacquelynne Sabedra says she worked for four months to be able to afford the $700 jacket. She was hoping to take her senior pictures in it. However, on Saturday night she says her car windows were smashed and everything was gone, including her purse and the jacket. Jacquelynne is hoping someone sees it or that the thief has a heart and will return it.

5. You may see a familiar face as you hit the road Tuesday morning. Albuquerque’s iconic tumbleweed snowman is back up along I-40 near the Big-I, despite some difficulty this year. Workers from Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood say it was a little tough to find tumbleweeds this year. The snowman will be out until the first week of January.

