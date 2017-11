CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school band was on center stage during one of the biggest parades of the year.

The Carlsbad High School Band performed at the Hollywood Christmas Parade on Sunday.

Allen Sanchez is a parent of one of the students. He says he is proud of how hard the kids worked to get there.

All of this almost didn’t happen. A week from the deadline, they fell short of their fundraising goal, but they ended up raising $75,000 just in time.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps