Mayor-elect names interim APD chief, command staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor-Elect Tim Keller announced that Michael James Geier will serve as the Interim Chief of Police for the Albuquerque Police Department.

Keller made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Geir spent 20 years with APD and five years as a commander in the criminal investigations division. He then became the Rio Rancho’s police chief for 3 years and stepped down in February.

In the announcement Keller said, “As Mayor, I am bringing in a new leadership starting on day one. Our new Cheif of Police Michael Geier is committed to better crime fighting, accountability in APD and to restoring trust and community policing. In the midst of the unacceptable crime epidemic in our city and the ongoing need for reform, I’m grateful to share that our safety will be in the hands of a chief with a rare combination of qualities. Geier has a deep knowledge of our city and APD, the strong and recent outside leadership perspective needed to shake a thing up and the respect of both frontline officers and the community.”

Three other interim deputy chiefs of police have also been announced. Those include Harold Medina who retired from APD as commander after serving 20 years, Rogelio Banez who is the area commander in southwest Albuquerque, and Eric Garcia will remain as the deputy chief.

Keller says a national search is planned for a permanent police chief and the long-term goals will be reduced to crime, restoring public trust and hiring more officers.