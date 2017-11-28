Mayor-elect discusses crime fighting with Bernalillo County DA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s incoming mayor met with the District Attorney on Tuesday to discuss ways to fight crime in the city.

One of the big ideas is giving the DA’s Office access to police data to help the office prioritize the type of work they do.

There was even talk about sharing office space for closer interaction.

“If we can establish an essential clearing house and use some of our personnel in conjunction with some of their personnel, we can really increase the efficiency there,” Bernalillo County DA Raul Torrez said.

Keller also took aim at crime fighting programs under Mayor Richard Berry. He says many focus on releasing data to the public, but that isn’t helping fight crime or helping the officers tasked with it.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps