Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

As our latest storm system exits the state a cool night is ahead. Metro lows will drop well below freezing Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the high 50’s. A weak storm will move in Thursday spreading more clouds across the state. Partly cloudy skies will be the rule through early in the weekend. All eyes then shift to a possible major winter storm early next week. Stay tuned!

