Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Cloudy For Now...

As our latest storm system exits the state a cool night is ahead.  Metro lows will drop well below freezing Wednesday morning.  Highs on Wednesday will top out in the high 50’s.  A weak storm will move in Thursday spreading more clouds across the state.  Partly cloudy skies will be the rule through early in the weekend.  All eyes then shift to a possible major winter storm early next week.  Stay tuned!

