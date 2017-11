ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An armed robbery suspect’s weapon of choice is likely what helped police catch him.

Alamogordo police were called to an Allsup’s Friday after a man with a “grenade-type explosive” and a gun robbed the store.

The suspect was able to get away until police finally caught up to him early Monday morning.

Police say at the time of the arrest, 26-year-old Nathan Warner had the same “grenade-type explosive” on him.

Warner is facing multiple charges.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps