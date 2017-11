LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexico students may get some extra shut-eye if one proposal gets an approval.

On Thursday the Los Alamos school board will discuss whether to start school after 8:30 a.m. for teen students.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexcian, the proposal comes as sleep experts call for teens to get more sleep.

The board could vote on Dec. 12.

