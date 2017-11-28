ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A local science museum “lights” up the studio with an optic experiment.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host “Science is Everywhere” Winter Day Camp 2017 for children ages 6 to 12 years old. Experience the wonders of science in one-day sessions, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Dec. 18 through Dec. 22, and Dec. 27 through Dec. 29, 2017. Sessions include “Code of the Robot,” “Holiday Exploration,” “Balloon Blast!” “Eureka!” and many more.

In the spirit of the winter camps, a representative from the museum awed KRQE staff with the Fountain of Light demonstration. The experiment demonstrates the principle of total internal reflection, similar to fiber optic cables.

For more information or to register for the winter camps, visit the NMNSH website.