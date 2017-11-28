Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A storm system passing over southern CO & northern NM will continue to bring spotty to scattered snow showers over the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains. Accumulation will be light… but you’ll likely want to take it a bit slower on the roadways as streets and highways will likely be wet. The bigger story will be strong winds (20-30mph) out of the north-northeast and much cooler temperatures. Expect high temperatures to drop 10°-30° from Monday’s temps… leaving most of us in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Gradual clearing will get underway through the day with winds lightening up later tonight.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will warm a few degrees but will keep to the 40s, 50s and 60s. Mostly to partly sunny conditions will blanket the state with winds breezy at times.