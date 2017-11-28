Family still seeking answers after Albuquerque woman’s murder

Related Coverage Police looking for person responsible for woman’s death during shootout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly four months after someone opened fire at a southeast Albuquerque home killing a 27-year-old woman, her family is still seeking answers her murder.

“It’s broken all of us,” Joshua Martinez said. “Nothing is the same, nothing feels the same.”

Martinez is fighting to find the words after his sister, Erica Espinosa, was murdered in August.

“She was a dork. She had a goofy laugh. She loved everyone,” he said.

Including her 9-year-old son.

“Once in a while he’ll tell us something like ‘This is the first Thanksgiving without my mom or the last thing my mom told me….,'” Martinez said.

Martinez said Espinosa was at her boyfriend’s house near Central and San Pedro with a group of friends on Aug. 8 around 2:30 a.m.

“They heard what sounded like fireworks so they got up and her boyfriend opened the door and I guess that’s when my sister was hit,” Martinez said.

Martinez said instead of calling an ambulance, the group drove Espinosa to a nearby hospital, but she didn’t make it.

Investigators found several casings from different guns scattered across the street, where the shooting took place, but not much more. The suspects fled the scene and have yet to be identified.

“It’s terrifying to know they are still out there and they can do it to someone else’s family, if they haven’t already,” Martinez said.

Martinez said Albuquerque Police Department detectives also had to break the news to the family that Espinosa was pregnant.

“We didn’t know, we don’t know if she knew and we don’t even know how far along she was,” he said.

Martinez made a poster: Justice for Erica, with photos and a message for anyone who may have any information surrounding the murder of his sister. He posted it to social media and is catching a lot of attention.

“Do their best to put themselves in our spot. I mean it’s horrible to ask people to imagine their loved one gone, but just think about what we’re going through,” he said. “Just come forward and say something. The littlest things help even if you don’t think that it matters, it matters.”

APD said the the case is still an active investigation. Detectives don’t know if the shooting was random or not.

At the time of the shooting, detectives were also seeking information about two vehicles seen in the area at the time of the shooting. One was a dark colored sedan, the other a light colored car, possibly a Chrysler.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps