Family pet recovering after being beaten by intruders

VALENCIA COUNTY N.M. (KRQE) – Burglars clubbed a family pet, and it was a lap dog. Now the dachshund is recovering from head injuries while deputies try to figure out who did it.

Honey, the 7-year-old dachshund, was once a rescue from the Valencia County Animal Shelter.

“She was found roaming on the reservation,” said owner Susan Wilson.

Wilson said she never thought Honey would one day come to her rescue.

“She protected me. She literally… I don’t know what would have happened if she didn’t attack them. I think she may have bitten them,” Wilson said.

Wilson said that’s what happened Monday morning. She was at her Rio Communities home working in the garage with another dog when she heard an unfamiliar sound.

“My dachshund was outside in the backyard and she was barking and I heard her bark accelerate and then I heard her scream in pain,” Wilson said.

Wilson said she ran out of the garage and saw a man and a woman enter her home through the back door.

“I saw the male with a club or a large object in his hand. He hit my 20 pound dachshund and rendered her unconscious, right then and there,” Wilson said.

Wilson said when the intruders saw her with her other dog they ran off and she took action.

“It was a pure adrenaline rush or reaction that was protective. I saw her and thought she was dead and I took off after them,” Wilson said.

The man and woman got away in what Wilson describes as a red Toyota pickup.

Honey ended up suffering a concussion and nearly lost her eye, but Wilson knows it could have been worse.

“We were very lucky. We think she’s going to be ok,” Wilson said.

The sheriff’s office says even with Wilson’s description of the burglars and their getaway vehicle, they haven’t been able to identify them.

