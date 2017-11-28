City leaders to discuss fate of Santa Fe’s historical markers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe has finished documenting its historical markers in an effort to be inclusive of all people.

The mayor decided to do this following the controversy over confederate monuments in other parts of the country. In New Mexico, there has been controversy about Spanish and Native American monuments.

Now that all the historical markers have been identified, city leaders will discuss the best way to tell the city’s unique cultural story and decide if any monuments should be removed.

The final review will be presented on Dec. 31.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps