Blush and Whimsy Heads to the Grammys

New Mexico-made Blush and Whimsy will be rubbing elbows with the biggest names in music. The unique lipstick will be part of the gift bags at the 60th Annual Grammys on January 28.

The product is unique to every user by changing colors based on their pH balance. Founder & CEO Micaela Brown and Adalante VP of Marketing Jill Beets share details about their partnership, their success and the thrill of being part of music’s biggest night.

Put Blush & Whimsey under your tree by logging on to BlushWhimsy.com.