Blake Swihart is ready to show the baseball world that he is back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When talking about last season, the word “tough” comes to the mind of Cleveland High grad Blake Swihart. “It was a tough season, having surgery in the offs eason, trying to get back and healthy, trying to play by opening day,” said Swihart.

He made opening day last season, but didn’t stick around two long. The Boston catcher and outfielder only played in six games with the Red Sox last season, trying to come back from a surgically repaired left ankle he injured the year prior. “I hurt myself physically, but also on the baseball side,” said Swihart. “You know the stats weren’t there to prove what I’ve been proving to myself the last couple of years. You know that was frustrating. For me I needed to take a step back and just go on the disabled list for a month and try to get healthy.”

Swihart spent most of his time trying to get back. The journey, he believes, made him a better player because he used the time to continue to learn. He played 62 games of minor league ball last season. ” I was able to come back when I was trying to get healthy and be able to work on things I knew I needed to work on,” said Swihart. “You know right now my swing feels really good. I’m hitting everyday right now. My baseball knowledge right now is higher than it’s ever been.”

Swihart tried to make up for lost time on the diamond by playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic at the end of the regular season. “You know I wanted to go to the Dominican and prove to myself,” said Swihart. I was ready to prove to the baseball world that I’m back.” Swihart played well in his one month of winter ball. He said he batted about .407. How will that translate in the spring? We will have to wait and see.