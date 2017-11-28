BCSO identified two suspects in Nov. 17 deputy-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales said he’s considering getting dash cameras for his department.

The sheriff brought it up Tuesday during a news conference while he was giving an update on the latest deputy-involved shooting.

The sheriff says deputies tried to stop a suspected stolen truck near Coors and Glenrio on Nov 17., which turned into a pursuit.

The deputies deployed stop sticks and a pit maneuver in an attempt to disable the truck.

The sheriff says at one point Deputy Joshua Mora heard the driver start revving the engine and feared for his and the other sergeant’s safety.

After he ordered the driver out and he didn’t comply, Mora fired seven shots at the truck. Isaac Padilla and Martin Jim were killed during the incident.

Two other people inside the truck got out uninjured.

There has been a call for the sheriff’s department to get police cams to help during these investigations show exactly what happened. Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says he’ll consider it, but doesn’t see evidence that it would help.

The deputy who fired his weapon is the son of Undersheriff Rudy Mora, who has removed himself from the investigation.

