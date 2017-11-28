APS students giving back to community through #Nov38 campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- November 28th is “Giving Tuesday,” and Albuquerque Public Schools are now preparing to showcase acts of kindness performed by students in a very public way.

The annual campaign started by accident with a typo. It’s called #Nov38: Do Something Great.

It’s simple to get involved and all students and faculty need to do is post pictures of their acts of kindness done in the schools or out in the community to social media by using #Nov38.

The campaign was launched almost accidentally last year when the district’s wall calendar said November 38 instead of the 28.

School officials say instead of being embarrassed by the mistake, they’ve embraced it and turned it into a celebration of caring and generosity shown during the holiday season.

Those posts are then shared on APS social media and made into a slideshow.

While their plan wasn’t to turn it into an annual campaign, officials say the feedback was so great, that sponsors have even jumped on board.

So they decided to do it again this year, encouraging students to get out and give back.

“Our schools are fantastic about giving during the holiday season. They do everything from care packages for families, they collect money, they collect food, they go to nursing homes or preschools sing and dance. They do so much. So we thought let’s celebrate that. Let’s show how we give back because very often we are the recipients of kindness,” said Johanna King, Communications Director.

If you don’t have social media don’t worry. Officials say you can email the pictures and descriptions to the APS Communications Office, which will post on your behalf.

The goal is to share good news throughout the holiday season.

