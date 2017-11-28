Albuquerque woman pleads for return of stolen dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dog owner is pleading for the return of her beloved pet after thieves swiped her truck with the dog inside.

Suzette Garcia-Wright and her family came out of Applebee’s on Coors near I-40 Saturday evening to find her pickup and chihuahua named “Beanie” were gone.

That pickup was light gold 2001 GMC Sierra.

Garcia-Wright says she doesn’t care about the truck, she just wants Beanie back. She’s offering a $500 reward, no questions asked.

To contact Garcia-Wright, call (505) 267-0358.

