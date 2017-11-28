Albuquerque students engage in STEM activities Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students are taking their science and math skills to the next level.

Elementary, middle, and high school students from 13 Albuquerque Public Schools gathered at Valley High School to engage in hands-on STEM activities Tuesday.

They took part in drone demonstrations, balloon and rocket launches, underwater robotics, and more.

APS is working hard to emphasize science, technology, engineering, and math to encourage kids to go into those fields when they graduate.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps