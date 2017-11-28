Albuquerque kicks off Los Altos Pool renovations

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The renovation of one of the city’s oldest pools is underway.

The Los Altos Pool off of Eubank and Lomas was built back in the 1950s. While it was later converted into an indoor pool, it hasn’t had much work done since then and is showing its age.

“The pool is not the problem here. It’s everything else. It’s the building, the leaky roof, the locker rooms, the infrastructure. It just needs a new home,” Mayor Richard Berry said.

The city will be adding a new building including locker rooms, pool decks, offices and a parking lot.

The $5.6 million renovation is expected to be completed by next October.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s