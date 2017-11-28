Albuquerque kicks off Los Altos Pool renovations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The renovation of one of the city’s oldest pools is underway.

The Los Altos Pool off of Eubank and Lomas was built back in the 1950s. While it was later converted into an indoor pool, it hasn’t had much work done since then and is showing its age.

“The pool is not the problem here. It’s everything else. It’s the building, the leaky roof, the locker rooms, the infrastructure. It just needs a new home,” Mayor Richard Berry said.

The city will be adding a new building including locker rooms, pool decks, offices and a parking lot.

The $5.6 million renovation is expected to be completed by next October.

