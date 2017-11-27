Workers begin building iconic tumbleweed snowman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some cities begin celebrating the holiday season when the first snow falls, but in Albuquerque the festivities kick off with the iconic tumbleweed snowman.

Each year workers with the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority (AMAFCA) build the familiar guy. This year, he’ll stand 12-feet tall and wear a new knit scarf, but he’s mostly made of recycled materials.

“His hat is an old 55 gallon drum we weren’t able to use any longer. His nose is an ax handle that broke from some of the work we were doing, so we recycled that… along with some other scrap metal and things make up his eyes, buttons and other parts of him,” AMAFCA field engineer Nolan Bennett said.

The snowman will go up Tuesday morning and bring commuters joy until just after the new year.

