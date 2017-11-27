Volcano Vista High students surprise teacher going through tough time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The season of giving is in full force at Volcano Vista High School. After their math teacher suffered a major loss, a group of seniors pulled together to help out.

Students in Mr. Neidigk’s class say even with the recent downfalls he’s had in his life, he still continues to be a positive teacher. So, they wanted to give him a gift he wouldn’t forget.

“We’re aware of your situation and we really want to help you out, so we all got together and we got you this,” said one of his students in a video recording.

The situation — Nathan Neidigk’s wife passed away two years ago.

Then earlier this month, Neidigk and his current wife got heartbreaking news about their 2-year-old son.

“After they had run blood work, said that Michael had leukemia,” said Neidigk.

After seeing their beloved math teacher struggle through hard times, Neidigk’s calculus students pooled their money to get him something they knew he would love.

“When we found out, we figured hey, let’s just do it. It could be something really special and something he’d like,” said Chad Sherwood.

The surprise was a Nintendo Switch game console, along with a few games and controllers.

“I just felt, the I don’t know, basically a warm hug from everybody,” said Neidigk.

The students say they wanted to do anything they could to put a smile on their teacher’s face since he works so hard everyday.

“I love his positive attitude he comes to school with, I felt like we just wanted to spread that back to him and give it back to him in a way that we could,” said Nathan Gonzales.

“You could just tell that had been a light for him,” said Kayla Yaksich.

Neidigk not only credits his wife and faith for helping him pull through this time, but now his students are giving him that extra push he needs.

“It choked me up. One of the punch lines was everything is going to be okay and everything is okay. And it is,” he said.

The Nintendo Switch starts at $300. The students pooled all that money together in only a week to buy the game console for Neidigk.

Neidigk’s son is currently undergoing chemotherapy. Doctors tell the family he has a good chance of recovering.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps