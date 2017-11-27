KRQE Morning crew decorates a gingerbread for charity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The KRQE Morning crew got into the holiday spirit by decorating a gingerbread house to benefit “Gingerbread Enchantment” and Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque.

Gingerbread Enchantment, a contest and auction to benefit Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque, is holding its seventh annual event on Friday Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the Sid Cutter Pilots Pavilion at Balloon Fiesta Park. Gingerbread Enchantment is a family-friendly event that will get the entire family into the holiday spirit, and help out a great cause at the same time. Plus, the KRQE Morning team just upped the ante by throwing their creation into the ring. Anyone can enter the contest, buy a gingerbread house on auction night — or both!

Gingerbread Enchantment raises money for the Meals on Wheels LIFE program (Low Income Food & Enrichment). The program benefits those who are homebound, living in poverty and coping with severe medical illness. Nearly one in five seniors in New Mexico is going hungry, and making gingerbread houses can put communities closer to the solution. When people participate in Gingerbread Enchantment, they’re not only building and buying houses for fun, they’re also helping to support the Low Income Meal Program — the only one of its kind in Albuquerque!

With categories ranging from professional to pre-baked kits, there’s definitely a category to fit every skill level. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each category.

For more information, visit the Gingerbread Enchantment website.