Tesha Buck snags Mountain West weekly honor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury and his undefeated Lobo women’s basketball team has a hold on the Mountain West weekly honors. For the third week in a row, a Lobo was named Mountain West Player of the Week.

Lobos red shirt senior guard Tesha Buck has the honor this week. Buck averaged over 17 points and nearly six assists while leading the Lobos to three victories last week. Buck shot 50 percent from three point range.

The Lobos also shot a school record 18 long balls in a win over Illinois Sunday. Buck and the Lobos are a 7-0 on the season and will travel to 4-0 UTEP for a game Thursday.