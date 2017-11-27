Senator Udall joins call for immigration enforcement investigation

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Tom Udall is joining in the call for an investigation of immigration enforcement violations.

Senator Udall and 16 other senators sent a letter to the acting Secretary of Homeland Security and the Acting Customs Border Protection Commissioner.

They detailed the detention of a 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who was stopped by immigration authorities on her way to the hospital for gallbladder surgery.

The senators want to prevent immigration enforcement officers from taking enforcement actions at sensitive locations without prior approval, including hospitals, schools and churches.

