ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family is hoping tips to Crime Stoppers will help track down the man police say ran over a teen on purpose.

Last month, witnesses reported seeing 39-year-old Dominic Garcia arguing with his girlfriend.

The Albuquerque Police Department says Garcia backed into her with his car, panicked, and asked a friend to help him drop her off at the hospital.

Garcia took off. She died from her injuries.

There’s now a $2,000 reward for information leading to Garcia’s arrest.

