Retired police officer dies after getting hit by fleeing suspects

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired police officer is dead after being hit during a high-speed chase in Las Cruces.

A Border Patrol official says it started when a man and a woman were stopped at a checkpoint west of Las Cruces.

When agents realized they were in a stolen truck, the pair took off heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-10.

State Police say they carjacked a man and drove back towards Las Cruces. They were later located in Las Cruces where the couple struck J.R. Stewart on his motorcycle.

The couple fled again, reaching speeds of 100 mph. Both suspects are now in custody.

LCPD released the following statement Monday night:

It is with heavy hearts that the Las Cruces Police Department confirms that retired officer J.R. Stewart succumb to injuries he received in a crash with a vehicle that was attempted to elude police early Monday evening. New Mexico State Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. J.R. was quite possibly the most loved and respected officers our community has known. He served his country and community with honor, and volunteered much of his time to those organizations he held dear to his heart. J.R. was a friend to all and had no enemies. To know him was to love him. The men and women of the Las Cruces Police Department extend our deepest condolences to J.R.’s family, especially to his beautiful wife Rosie and to Momma Stewart. We will forever be by your side. J.R. left a legacy in law enforcement and in pure goodness that is incomparable. We will miss him and will try to emulate his passion for life in all that we do. J.R. was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed.

