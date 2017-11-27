Proposal would help Albuquerque businesses fight crime, increase security

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is working to make it easier for local businesses to protect themselves from crime.

This week, city officials will hear a proposal where the city will help businesses in places like Old Town, Uptown and Nob Hill band together to battle thieves. Local business owners said they’ve seen a surge in crime and it’s put a burden on them financially to increase security since the Albuquerque Police Department is shorthanded.

“We’ve spent a considerable amount of money on our security system. We have a number of cameras here in the store,” said Old Town Basket and Rug Shop owner Karen Aceves.

All around Old Town, bright blue signs serve as a warning to criminals looking for stores to target. Aceves said it’s an effort that started as a response to increased crime this summer.

“We’re mom and pop businesses. We don’t have a lot of money to spend on security,” Aceves said.

City Councilor Pat Davis said it’s time to tap into new resources to protect local businesses.

“It’s no secret Albuquerque has a crime problem. One of the problems for us is that APD is on track to hire 1,000 officers by early next year. That’s only enough officers to handle the crime that we have,” Councilor Davis said.

Councilor Davis said handling crime isn’t enough and preventative measures are needed. This week, the city’s Finance and Government Operations Committee will be the first to hear the Security Assistance Funding Zone Ordinance.

This bill would allow businesses to work with APD and develop a plan.

“That might be security cameras that APD could help monitor, security guards to help deter crime in the first place,” Councilor Davis said.

Once a plan is in place, the city would cover half the cost up to $100,000 per area per year.

“If the ordinance does go through, it would certainly help the typical business here in Old Town,” Aceves said.

The first hearing on the ordinance is Wednesday. Councilor Davis said it will go before the city council next month.

Councilor Davis said they did a pilot program in Nob Hill in September. APD arrested four repeat offenders and the number of reports of crime to APD decreased.

