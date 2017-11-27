Police investigating apparent homicide in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a man killed at an apartment complex near San Pedro and Gibson.
It happened at the Pearl at Spring Creek Apartments Monday evening.
Police have not released any other details.
