ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police activity closed down Central and Charleston Monday morning. A separate incident also shut down the area of Copper and Wisconson.

Copper eastbound and westbound from Wisconson was reopened around 6:20 a.m.

Southbound Charleston and Central was reopened just before 8 a.m.

Information is limited at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps