Panel: Safety concerns remain at nuclear waste storage site

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A federal nuclear review panel still has some safety concerns about Los Alamos National Laboratory’s new multimillion-dollar storage facility for radioactive waste.

However, the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board says in a recent report that limits placed on the amount of material and the types of containers allowed at the facility will provide adequate protection of public health and safety at least for the near term.

The board said more reviews will be needed as operations ramp up.

The Transuranic Waste Facility was completed in early 2017 after several years of construction.

The facility was designed to store and prepare for shipping newly generated waste from nuclear weapons research. That includes tools, clothing, gloves and other items that have come in contact with radioactive elements such as plutonium.