November 27th Morning Rush: Sexual harassment claims rock Capitol Hill

By Published: Updated:

1. Sexual harassment concerns are still rocking Capitol Hill this morning. Senator Al Franken returns to work today amid new allegations of sexual harassment. He says he will not be stepping down. Another prominent lawmaker accused of sexual harassment is no longer in a prominent leadership position in Congress. Representative John Conyers announced Sunday that he would be resigning, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi says the house will vote this week on legislation for mandatory anti-sexual harassment training and to put an end to non-disclosure agreements and payoffs to victims.

Read more:  Sen. Franken back to work amid sexual misconduct allegations, Conyers gives up Judiciary post amid sex harassment probe

2. A local activist group is calling out the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office this morning. The group, called “APD and BCSO in Crisis,” says it is hoping to highlight the amount of deputy-involved shootings this year. The latest shooting involving Bernalillo County Deputies left two people dead more than a week ago. It was the 9th deputy-involved shooting this year. Three of those shootings happened within 12 days. The group is calling for independent investigators to be a separate unit to investigate shootings involving law enforcement. BCSO declined to comment. However, the sheriff recently said he is concerned about the crime but stands by the training of his deputies.

Read more: Activist group calling out Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office for deputy involved shootings

3. Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue today with most of us closer to daily records than averages.

Read more: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. Partial service of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit system is up and running this morning. Officials are reminding drivers be safe and stay out of the way of the buses. Officials say drivers are not allowed in the bus lanes at all—not even to make a left turn. If you need to make a left turn– you must do that at a traffic signal. Officials expect construction to be complete by the end of the year– with ART fully operational in the new year.

Read more: City reminds drivers to stay out of ART bus lanes

 

5. Shoppers are taking to the internet for Cyber Monday, and big retailers are offering big breaks for those who didn’t catch Black Friday deals. Analysts forecast 6.6 billion dollars in online retail sales today. Some major companies, including Amazon and Walmart, will be rolling out big offers. You can expect deep discounts on items ranging from electronics and clothes to toys.

Read more: Stores hoping people keep shopping offer Cyber Monday deals

 

Morning’s Top Stories

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s