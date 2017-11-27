New Mexico man pleads guilty in guardianship fraud case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man accused of embezzling more than $4.8 million from trust accounts he managed for elderly and disabled clients has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges.

Authorities say 62-year-old Paul Donisthorpe entered his plea Monday. As part of an agreement with federal prosecutors, he faces eight to 12 years in prison and will have to pay restitution.

Sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Terry Wade called it a heartbreaking case, saying the victims depended on Donisthorpe’s company to manage their finances so they could pay their rent, medical bills and other living expenses.

Authorities say Donisthorpe transferred money from client trust accounts into accounts he controlled. He used the money to pay for vehicles, credit card expenses and mortgages.

