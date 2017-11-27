New Mexico lawmaker derides Legislature’s harassment policy

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in New Mexico is urging the Legislature to create an independent system for evaluating complaints of sexual harassment.

Rep. Kelly Fajardo of Los Lunas urged legislative leaders Monday to turn over future allegations of harassment at the Statehouse to outside legal counsel for review. Complaints currently are evaluated by legislative agency directors and chief clerks.

Fajardo calls the current harassment policy “a joke.” She says it provides little assurance of impartial review or protection from retaliation.

The Democrat-led Legislature has started a review of workplace harassment guidelines as decade-old allegations of sexual misconduct roil a state senator’s campaign for lieutenant governor.

Fajardo says she has encountered harassing behavior in the Legislature but does not plan to file a complaint because it could interfere with reform efforts.