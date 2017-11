ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico boy fighting cancer crossed one more thing off his bucket list.

Elijah Dimas, 8, got to ride on the Polar Express in Durango. He, of course, got his golden ticket and also a bell from Santa himself.

KRQE News 13 first introduced you to Elijah in June 2016 when he got the attention of ventriloquist Terry Factor, who visited Elijah in the hospital because he was too sick to go to his show.

His family is sharing his journey on social media.

