New ART mobile app launches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Rapid Transit team has launched a new app for local transit riders to plan trips, purchase tickets and more.

The local developer team that created the app was from Pixegon and Mixonium.

The app promotes local business and attractions along Central, a feature created by Simply Design.

It also gives users options for booking rideshare trips.

Future updates for the ABQ Ride+ include personalized preferences for routes and stations, expanded rideshare options and integration with other area transit offerings such as the Rail Runner.

The new app is available at the iTunes store and Google Play store. Just search for ABQRide+.

